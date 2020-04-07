good morning america

'Good Morning America,' Feeding America to hold Day of Hope to raise awareness about food insecurity during coronavirus pandemic

With unemployment skyrocketing during the coronavirus outbreak, many families will find themselves needing help for the first time. Over 37 million people don't have access to nutritious food, including 1 in 12 seniors and 1 in 7 children, but we can all help make a difference in our communities.

In partnership with Feeding America, "Good Morning America" is staging a Day of Hope on Thursday, April 9, to share food resources with viewers:

  • If you need help, help is here. Visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove for information about food banks in your area.
  • If you 're in a position to give, go to FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to donate. If you would like to donate food, FeedingAmerica.org can direct you to your local food bank. Call them first to find out what their food donation policy is right now.
  • You can also help out by checking in with neighbors, friends, colleagues and family members who might be struggling to purchase nutritious meals and direct them to FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove. Be sure to shop responsibly and not hoard staples that everyone needs.


Feeding America is the nation's largest hunger-relief organization with a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs that together provide food to more than 40 million people each year. The nationwide network of Feeding America member food banks and their partner food pantries and meal programs reach every county and community in the United States.

Anyone can support their local food bank by donating online, raising awareness by sharing food bank messaging on social media or advocating for support at the federal level.

See more from ABC's Day of Hope with Feeding America on "Good Morning America" on Thursday, April 9.
