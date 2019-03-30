Long-time James Logan softball coach to be inducted into Alameda County Women's Hall of Fame

UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- An Alameda County Softball Coach instilled into her players "Individuals win honors but teams win championships" will be receiving an honor of her own.Teri Johnson of Pleasanton, will be inducted to the Alameda County's Women's Hall of Fame Class of 2019.She will be recognized for the Sports and Athletics and for her contribution to the community.Johnson is a softball coach and physical education instructor at James Logan High School in Union City."I can't wait to be recognized, there's a lot of great female coaches out there and a lot of women that have made some changes and I was very appreciative," says Johnson.She was recently honored as 'Coach of the Year for Girls Fast Pitching' in 2017 and is no stranger to winning.Her softball team, The Lady Colts, are known for their winning tradition. During her coaching career she has won 667 games."It's the passion that she has for the sport, she wants that to show in her players. She throws it into us," says James Logan Senior, Mia Castro.During her teaching career she has coached girls volleyball, basketball, and softball."We have a winning tradition here and we are built on trust. We told the girls that if you trust the coaches you are going to keep on winning and we have. I hope the tradition continues," says Johnson.Over the years Johnson has played an influential role model for her students. She has helped her students and players on and off the field."A lot of kids have graduated because of me. I make sure that they have the right classes, the right teachers. I tell them that they have no choice but we need to get you graduated," says Coach JohnsonHer passion for teaching has fueled her success and it has shown in her students and team."I love the passion of P.E. with the kids and helping the kids every day. There's a struggle with a lot of students. I want to help them with their struggles and I help them on the streets. I help them make the right choices," says JohnsonMia Castro has been on Coach Johnson's Varsity team for three years."She is always like a mom. She is always there for us. She always wants the best for us. She wants us to always be our best," says Castro. "Johnson is a person that I will never forget ever. She has impacted my life."Johnson says she loves her community and making a difference. "We are definitely one big family. You come to one night game and those stands are packed and it's the community that comes out to the games," says Johnson.She plans to retire soon and leave her legacy behind. She is currently transitioning Coach Mandy Camuso to Varsity Head Coach."She has taught me so much and it's only halfway through the season," says Camuso. "I think she will always have love for being on the field. I know it is going to be tough for her to completely step away but we are always here for her."Johnson plans to teach at James Logan High School for two more years."Softball is her sport even if she retires or leaves, she's not leaving the field," says Castro. "She started this, this is her home."