San Francisco's Chinatown is adorned in color right now. Red envelopes, orange citrus trees, pink pigs.But you have to look a little deeper to get a clearer picture of all the traditions that make up the Lunar New Year celebration.Watch the video above as Roy Chan of the Chinatown Community Development Center explains the symbols and customs of this ancient celebration.This is the Year of the Pig. The pig is the twelfth animal in the Chinese zodiac. It represents fortune and wealth.This year's Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco will be held on February 23.