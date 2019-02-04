LUNAR NEW YEAR

VIDEO: Lucky foods and traditions for Lunar New Year

Fish made from vegetables is a popular dish on Lunar New Year, when families eat vegetarian dishes as a form of cleanse. (KGO)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco's Chinatown is adorned in color right now. Red envelopes, orange citrus trees, pink pigs.

But you have to look a little deeper to get a clearer picture of all the traditions that make up the Lunar New Year celebration.

Watch the video above as Roy Chan of the Chinatown Community Development Center explains the symbols and customs of this ancient celebration.

RELATED: Chinese New Year taboos and traditions

This is the Year of the Pig. The pig is the twelfth animal in the Chinese zodiac. It represents fortune and wealth.
Red envelopes with images of pigs adorn Chinatown shops in San Francisco, Calif.



This year's Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco will be held on February 23.

Check out more stories about the Lunar New Year.
