NHL All-Star Weekend kicks off in San Jose

NHL All-Star Weekend officially kicked off with multiple events in San Jose Thursday.The action started in the afternoon when the NHL, the City of San Jose and the Sharks cut the ribbon for a newly renovated outdoor rink in Roosevelt Park.Some lucky kids got to play the first match with hometown all-stars Joe Pavelski, Brett Burns and Erik Karlsson. The festivities continued in the night as the NHL Fun Fair opened at the San Jose Convention center.Fans can take part in all types of hockey fandom. One of the main attractions on the top of every hockey fan's bucket list-- a picture with the world's most famous trophy, the Stanley Cup.