Operation 7: Participating stores for Save A Life 2018

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Prepare NorCal with Operation Save A Life, ABC7, Kidde and The Home Depot invite you to Save A Life Saturday on December 1, 2018.

Here are the participating stores:

San Jose - 920 Blossom Hill Rd., San Jose 95123
San Leandro - 1933 Davis St., San Leandro 94577
Emeryville - 3838 Hollis Ave., Emeryville 94608
San Carlos - 1125 Old County Rd., San Carlos 94070
Pleasanton - 6000 Johnson Dr., Pleasanton 94588
Santa Clara - 2435 Lafayette St., Santa Clara 95050
San Mateo - 2001 Chess Dr., San Mateo 94404
Vallejo - 1175 Admiral Callaghan Ln., Vallejo 94591

Concord - 2090 Meridian Park Blvd., Concord 94520
Union City - 30055 Industrial Pkwy., Union City 94587
Fairfield - 2121 Cadenasso Dr., Fairfield 94533
Colma II - 2 Colma Blvd., Colma 94014
Kifer Rd - 680 Kifer Rd., Sunnyvale, 94086
Rohnert Park - 4825 Redwood Dr., Rohnert Park 94928
Campbell - 480 E Hamilton Ave., Campbell 95008
El Cerrito - 11939 San Pablo Ave., El Cerrito 94530

Pittsburg - 2300 N Park Blvd., Pittsburg 94565
San Rafael - 111 Shoreline Pkwy., San Rafael 94901
Oakland - 4000 Alameda Ave., Oakland 94601
Hillsdale - 1855 Hillsdale Ave., San Jose 95124
Hayward - 21787 Hesperian Blvd., Hayward 94541
W Milpitas - 1177 Great Mall Drive, Milpitas 95035

This event is part of our annual partnership with Bay Area fire departments, Kidde, and The Home Depot. It is an important community service which is part of our ABC7 Prepare NorCal initiative.
