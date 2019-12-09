operation 7: save a life

Operation 7: Save A Life 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- KGO-TV is proud to team up with Kidde and The Home Depot to present the 10th Annual Operation 7: Save A Life, a campaign designed to increase public awareness of fire safety, carbon monoxide awareness, and reduce devastating losses that can occur as a result of fires and CO poisoning. This important community partnership is now part of ABC7's Prepare NorCal Initiative.

Deaths from carbon monoxide poisoning are at their highest during the winter months. At about this time of year, ABC7, Kidde and The Home Depot get together to increase awareness of fire and carbon monoxide safety.



Operation 7: Save A Life is a community service program that distributes free smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms to those who might not otherwise have them, particularly low income and elderly households. Kidde is donating 4,000 10-year sealed smoke alarms and 400 CO alarms to the campaign, which will be distributed with the help of participating fire departments throughout the Bay Area. The alarms have sealed-in, 10-year batteries.

Operation 7: Save A Life directly affects Bay Area communities as:

  • Smoke alarms save lives! Three out of five home fire deaths happen from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms. (NFPA).

  • Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a reported home fire in half (NFPA).

  • During 2010-2015, a total of 2,244 deaths resulted from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning, with the highest numbers of deaths each year occurring in winter months (CDC). You cannot see, smell or taste carbon monoxide. The only safe way to detect this poisonous gas is with a working carbon monoxide alarm.



Plan for a safer home with these suggestions on how to prevent a fire and keep your family safe from Carbon Monoxide:


Home Fire Safety Tips
Smoke Detectors Could Save Your Life
Carbon Monoxide Questions and Answers

Carbon Monoxide (CO) Dangers

The Bay Area region is highly vulnerable to natural hazards. Here are some resources and tips to make it easier to access preparedness information.


Being prepared is the key to surviving a disaster, so ABC7 has put together the Prepare NorCal resources and tips page so our Bay Area viewers can get all their disaster preparedness information in one place.

SAVE A LIFE SATURDAY

Led by 'Marriage Story,' Netflix dominates Golden Globe noms
Wildfire victims raise concerns with $13.5B PG&E settlement
Church nativity scene depicts holy family as caged refugees
Autopsy planned for Monday for Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD
Miss South Africa crowned Miss Universe 2019 winner
More TOP STORIES News