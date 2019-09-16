SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Oracle's "OpenWorld" conference kicks off in San Francisco on Monday.
It draws tens of thousands of people to Moscone Center.
If you are in the area - expect heavy traffic. Howard Street will remain open, but several surrounding streets will be closed.
The business and technology conference runs through Thursday.
Oracle's Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison will give the keynote speech Monday.
See more about Oracle's OpenWorld here.
