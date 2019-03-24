charity

'The Bulb Guy' opens his backyard filled with thousands of flowers to the public

A San Jose man has opened up his backyard to the public. He's planted thousands of bulbs earning him the nickname "The Bulb Guy" and it looks like a miniature super bloom.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You've likely heard about the poppy super bloom in Lake Elsinore that's been nicknamed the poppy apocalypse because of the flood of tourists it has drawn to the city.

A San Jose man has his own little super bloom going on right now in his backyard and he is opening it up to the public.

'The Bulb Guy' as he is known as fills his garden every year with thousands of bulbs.

With the arrival of spring, the flowers have come up and are blooming, putting on a colorful display and it is expected it will only get better.

The yard in the Berryessa neighborhood will be open every single day through the end of the month.

It does not cost anything to get in, but visitors are encouraged to make a donation to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

'Bulb Guy' is really Rich Santoro. The Mercury News reports he has raised about $19,000 for charity over the past three years with his garden.
