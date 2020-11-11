Santa Clara County Veterans Day celebration goes virtual amid pandemic

The theme of this year's event is Honor Their Sacrifice. It will last one hour and be streamed on the United Veterans Council of Santa Clara County's website from 12 to 1 p.m.
The event typically features bands, military units, and classic cars.
RELATED: 2020 Veterans Day events take virtual tone in Bay Area due to COVID-19 pandemic
The organization's website says this year's event will be both inclusive and reflective of the day to honor women and men who have served our country both during war and times of peace.
Veterans, elected officials, and members of the community are expected to talk about what Veterans Day means to them.
There's also a fundraiser happening for the military support group in Santa Clara County South Bay Blue Star Moms.
RELATED: Veterans Day 2020 deals include free donuts at Dunkin', meals at Denny's
The group is partnering with Tony & Alba's Pizza and Pasta on Steven's Creek Blvd. A portion of the funds raised will go to the group and there's even an option to purchase a meal today for a veteran.
Find more information on their website here.
Despite the pandemic, the longest-running Veterans Day celebration on the west coast is still finding a way to say 'thank you' to those who have served our country.
WATCH:RELATED: Honoring Veterans through taps tribute
If you miss the live broadcast, organizer say you can rewatch the celebration here.