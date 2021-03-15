North Bay winery hosts Burning Man sculptures from canceled festival

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, Paradise Ridge Winery is hosting Burning Man sculptures at its location in Santa Rosa.They were meant to appear at last year's Burning Man, but COVID-19 canceled the festival.Now they sit overlooking Paradise Ridge, which, itself, was destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in 2017.The towering 40-foot-tall artwork is called "Empyrean" and can be seen for miles around.The sculptures' co-creator told the Press Democrat he's not sure how long he'll keep it there.