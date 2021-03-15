SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, Paradise Ridge Winery is hosting Burning Man sculptures at its location in Santa Rosa.
They were meant to appear at last year's Burning Man, but COVID-19 canceled the festival.
RELATED: Portola District's multi-mural community art project builds long-lasting relationships through murals
Now they sit overlooking Paradise Ridge, which, itself, was destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in 2017.
The towering 40-foot-tall artwork is called "Empyrean" and can be seen for miles around.
RELATED: Black Lives Matter murals: See Downtown San Jose transformed by local artists
The sculptures' co-creator told the Press Democrat he's not sure how long he'll keep it there.
North Bay winery hosts Burning Man sculptures from canceled festival
BURNING MAN
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More