Burning Man

North Bay winery hosts Burning Man sculptures from canceled festival

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, Paradise Ridge Winery is hosting Burning Man sculptures at its location in Santa Rosa.

They were meant to appear at last year's Burning Man, but COVID-19 canceled the festival.

RELATED: Portola District's multi-mural community art project builds long-lasting relationships through murals

Now they sit overlooking Paradise Ridge, which, itself, was destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in 2017.

The towering 40-foot-tall artwork is called "Empyrean" and can be seen for miles around.

RELATED: Black Lives Matter murals: See Downtown San Jose transformed by local artists



The sculptures' co-creator told the Press Democrat he's not sure how long he'll keep it there.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssanta rosaartfestivalburning manwinewine industryarts & culturesculpturepublic artwine bars
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BURNING MAN
SF supervisor calls for investigation into 'unlawful' Ocean Beach gathering
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Tuesday
Burning Man attendees warned to stop leaving trash after event
Report: Burning Man attendees could face drug screenings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF futurist shares predictions on life after COVID-19
Newsom launches campaign against likely recall
New test can tell if you've had COVID-19 in the past
Loophole in CA vaccine expansion could leave space for fraud
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
As credit complaints mount, consumers urged to check their reports
Lessons learned, journey ahead 1 year into the COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
This NatGeo contributor chases NorCal waterfalls
Watch tomorrow: Women in the workforce town hall
Oscars 2021: Full list of nominations
Bay Area reflects on 1st stay-at-home order anniversary
California's 1st case of Brazilian COVID variant found in San Bernardino
More TOP STORIES News