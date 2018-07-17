EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2264604" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This officer decided to break it down to move traffic along.

An accidental 911 call led to a cute dance-off between a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy and a young kid.Authorities posted a video on Facebook showing Deputy Vic Ekanem and the young boy dancing after he had just been challenged.Ekanem works at the Palmdale station and when he and his partner responded to the home where the accidental call was made, they noticed the kids seemed timid around the deputies.Ekanem and his partner spent some extra time at the home to make sure everything was OK, which eventually led to the dance challenge.His partner recorded the dance on his cellphone, where Ekanem and the kid did a few dance moves to a Drake song. In the end, the boy won with his flawless flossing.The department teased that Ekanem couldn't floss properly because it was hot out and his flashlight got in the way."Not making any excuses for our Deputy, BUT it was very hot that day and that flashlight kinda threw off his balance," the Facebook post said.The deputies are part of the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's S.H.A.R.E program, which stands for Stop Hate and Respect Everyone. The program was launched in 2008 and focuses on helping youth who are transitioning from grade school to high school and may end up with the wrong groups of people.