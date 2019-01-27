COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Suspected driver arrested after 14-year-old Oakland boy dragged in hit-and-run

EMBED </>More Videos

Police in Oakland have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run accident that left a 14-year-old boy severely injured.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Police in Oakland have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run accident that left a 14-year-old boy severely injured.

Thirty-six-year-old Leah Conner faces multiple felony counts including assault with a deadly weapon, and leaving the scene of an accident, as well as DUI.
RELATED: Video shows moments after 14-year-old dragged 4 blocks in Oakland hit-and-run

Police say there are no other suspects.

Fourteen-year-old Carlitos was riding his bike on 35th avenue near the Fruitvale Bart station Jan. 2 when he was struck and dragged by a vehicle.

Community members organized a Ride-Out at the Fruitvale BART station this Sunday at 11am to help raise money for Carlito's GoFundMe, which has raised almost $50,000 of the $100,000 goal.

RELATED: Person of interest arrested after 14-year-old dragged 4 blocks in Oakland hit-and-run
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventschildren hit by carhit and runcollisionbicyclebicycle crashinvestigationarresteventsDUIdui crashOakland
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
1 arrested after 14-year-old dragged 4 blocks in Oakland hit-and-run
Police search for driver who hit, dragged teen 4 blocks in Oakland
Video shows aftermath of Oakland hit-and-run involving teen
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Community organizes event for Oakland teen seriously injured after hit and run
#Earthquake and other trends, according to this week's SF-based tweets
NHL All-Star Weekend kicks off in San Jose
Allies in action: Local help with complicated issues
More Community & Events
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Kamala Harris to kick off presidential campaign with Oakland rally
Fisherman finds grenade, drives to Taco Bell before calling 911: Police
Man suspected of killing 5 in Louisiana arrested in Virginia
Hawaiian Airlines plane diverted to SFO after flight attendant dies
Coach Kerr hits 300 career wins in Boston
Accuweather Forecast: Hazy sunshine and mild temperatures
USPS hikes stamp price 5 cents
9 arrested for 'die-in' protest at Rockefeller Center ice skating rink
Show More
Felon serving life sentence escapes from prison
Steve Martin makes cameo on 'SNL' as a 'poor helpless' Roger Stone
Klay Thompson just wants some "chowdah" after win in Boston
Warriors win 10th straight, beat Celtics 115-111
Puppies rescued from Oakland fire
More News