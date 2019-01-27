Suspected driver arrested after 14-year-old Oakland boy dragged in hit-and-run

#DEVELOPING @oaklandpoliceca release photo of Leah Conner, charged with multiple felonies in hit and run of 14 year old Oakland boy riding his bike in #Fruitvale #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/MzBhrj6bmu — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) January 27, 2019

Police in Oakland have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run accident that left a 14-year-old boy severely injured.Thirty-six-year-old Leah Conner faces multiple felony counts including assault with a deadly weapon, and leaving the scene of an accident, as well as DUI.Police say there are no other suspects.Fourteen-year-old Carlitos was riding his bike on 35th avenue near the Fruitvale Bart station Jan. 2 when he was struck and dragged by a vehicle.Community members organized a Ride-Out at the Fruitvale BART station this Sunday at 11am to help raise money for Carlito's GoFundMe, which has raised almost $50,000 of the $100,000 goal.