What to watch this week on the ABC7 Bay Area app

From The Archive: John Lennon & Yoko Ono visit San Francisco
ABC News just uncovered this rare and incredible 10 minutes of raw footage of John Lennon and Yoko Ono visiting San Francisco back in 1972. They ride a cable car, visit fisherman's wharf, and even play a song for the reporter. Oh yeah, and that ABC reporter... was the one and only Geraldo Rivera. This is a cna't miss blast from the past!
Kamala: To Be The First
An ABC7 Original documentary this fascinating 30-minute video looks back at the Bay Area roots of now Vice President Elect Kamala Harris. We talked with some of her earliest friends and long time confidants to learn more about how the Bay Area helped shape the first female Vice President in our country's history.
Localish: Girls Leading Girls
Created in the Bay Area, Girls Leading Girls is a first of its kind soccer program that focuses on teaching girls life and soccer skills through healthy competition. In everything that Girls Leading Girls does, they strive to promote three core values of empowerment, collaboration and skill-building through the game of soccer. Our Localish team visited with the group for this latest episode
With Authority: Alyssa Nakken
San Francisco Giants assistant coach Alyssa Nakken made history this year as the first woman to be an on-field coach in a Major League Baseball game. She joins sports director Larry Beil to talk about her historic achievement and what playing baseball during the age of COVID was like.
