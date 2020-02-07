Chinese New Year Parade, celebrating year of the rat happening in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Southwest Airlines Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco is happening tomorrow and it is the biggest parade celebrating the Lunar New Year outside of Asia.
This family fun event is a tradition that people look forward to all year long and was named one of the of the top ten Parades in the world by International Festivals & Events Association,
Chinese New Year Festival & Parade Director Harlan Wong speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze and Julian Glover about what people can expect to see at this year's parade. Plus, a few surprises!
"This upcoming year's Southwest Airlines Chinese New Year Parade promises to warm your heart and electrify your senses, come rain or stars," the parade's website says.
San Francisco host one of the few remaining illuminated night parades in North America and the biggest parade celebrating the lunar new year outside of Asia.
The parade started in the 1860's by the Chinese in San Francisco as a way to educate the community about their culture, and since 1958, the parade has been under the direction of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce.
