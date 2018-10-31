HAPPY HALLOWEEN! We’re in San Jose where neighbors have gone ALL OUT! I’m not kidding... take a look! Two months of prep for a two day, terrifying tour. Let’s take you through this year’s set up: https://t.co/SjD9N0V5Gx#abc7now pic.twitter.com/OAfyeUIIE6 — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) October 31, 2018

The detail... 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 WOW! The haunted house will open to the public at 4:30 p.m. til 11 p.m. More than 5,000 people are expected to visit between today and tomorrow. The experience is FREE, but organizers are asking for non-perishable donations to the @SecondHarvestFB. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/i7XpqzdzCY — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) October 31, 2018

The line is down the block here at Marks Ave. and Church Dr. in San Jose. Until 6:30 p.m., it’s NO SCARE... But it’s an entirely different ballgame at 7 p.m. 😱 We’re live with a BOO CREW Spooksperson at ~ 5:22 p.m. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/EpN7pFd0oX — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) October 31, 2018

Spooky little touch from Mother Nature. The sun is setting... and the NO SCARE portion of the haunted house on Church Drive is just about to wrap up. 👻💀🎃 #abc7now #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/GClpzSGTGq — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) November 1, 2018

The lightning signals SCARE TIME! The set up and production is so ridiculously impressive. Have you ever visited the haunted house on Church Drive? What was your experience? #abc7now pic.twitter.com/UVUH5THxH6 — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) November 1, 2018

On Halloween night, Church Drive in San Jose is crawling with people looking for a good fright.Neighbors Bob Schiro, Ryan Martelino and a "Boo Crew" of a dozen people spend two months building a massive, Hollywood-like Halloween display across Schiro and Martelino's front lawns.Martelino said Schiro has led the neighborhood effort for more than a decade.Schiro has previously turned his front yard into a ghostly pirate ship, a haunted mansion and a version of the Hotel De Anza, fit for Halloween."There's a lot of work that was put into this, a lot of detail," Martelino said. "And we just want to be able to share this with everyone."The detail in this year's "Wicked" Halloween display is impressive by anyone's standards. There are spider webs, witches, werewolves and scary monsters lurking around every corner.Organizers schedule a "no scare" tour for the younger crowd. Then at 7 p.m., lightning signals "scare time" for anyone looking for a good fright."There's a few spots in there that there are a few people hiding, and that's just... it's amazing," 12-year-old Aiden McGinley told ABC7 News.The two-day, haunted Halloween experience is free to visitors. However, coordinators request guests bring a donation of canned goods for the Second Harvest Food Bank.