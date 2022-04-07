Concord police searching for impostor UPS delivery driver

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Concord police are warning of an impostor who is posing as a UPS delivery driver in an attempt to burglarize homes.The suspect was caught on video wearing a fake UPS vest as he checks to see if residents are home. UPS drivers should always be dressed in a brown uniform.Also, the suspect arrived in a dark gray Nissan Murano and not in a big brown truck.Police have not located the suspect.If you have any information contact the CPD Financial Crimes Unit at (925) 671-5085 or you can call the Anonymous Tip Line at (925) 603-5836.