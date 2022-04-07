UPS

Concord police searching for impostor UPS delivery driver

EMBED <>More Videos

Concord police searching for impostor UPS delivery driver

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Concord police are warning of an impostor who is posing as a UPS delivery driver in an attempt to burglarize homes.

The suspect was caught on video wearing a fake UPS vest as he checks to see if residents are home. UPS drivers should always be dressed in a brown uniform.

Also, the suspect arrived in a dark gray Nissan Murano and not in a big brown truck.

RELATED: 'Crime tourism' bringing burglary crews from South America to Hillsborough, other CA communities

Police have not located the suspect.

If you have any information contact the CPD Financial Crimes Unit at (925) 671-5085 or you can call the Anonymous Tip Line at (925) 603-5836.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
concordburglarycaught on tapecaught on videoupscaught on cameradelivery service
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UPS
SFO airport post office to close for good Thursday
Porch pirates are on the rise this holiday season
Holiday deadlines: Last week to mail packages in time for Christmas
Surprise! Holiday packages are moving on time
TOP STORIES
Final vote underway for Jackson Supreme Court confirmation | LIVE
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Crime keeping 65% of Bay Area residents from big city downtowns
Thursday's heat could bring record highs to Santa Clara Valley
CA landlord says tenants owe $100K in rent but can't evict them
Bay Area expert says this 1 thing could bring back mask mandates
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID: spokesman
Show More
Deals and discounts for National Burrito Day
Ukraine seeks arms from NATO as fight looms on eastern front
Most drug overdose deaths are tied to these 3 SF neighborhoods
Giants coach Alyssa Nakken on why diversity relates to winning
13-year-old mistakenly detained by SFPD outside school per claim
More TOP STORIES News