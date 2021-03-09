COVID-19 vaccine

California volunteers are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine dose

Thousands have gotten the coronavirus vaccine, but for many it has been and continued to be a challenge.

Now, word from the state that if you volunteer at a vaccination site for at least four hours you're eligible for getting the shot. It isn't guaranteed, but it's possible you could be offered the vaccine.

VACCINE TRACKER: Here's how CA is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

"Ain't no tears for this, this is a happy occasion!" exclaimed David Dawson, as he received Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shot in early February.

He got it after he decided to help out and volunteer at the Petco Park mass vaccination site in San Diego.

"I didn't want to jump the line and I didn't want to be a vaccine chaser... They were short of volunteers in early February so I hopped on their web site and signed up," Dawson said.

VIDEO: 12-year-old helps hundreds of seniors sign up to get COVID-19 vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

A young boy in Westchester County is helping hundreds of senior citizens set up vaccine appointments.



For eight hours Dawson stood in the sun and observed those who had just gotten the vaccine to make sure they didn't have a bad reaction to it - Doing volunteer work that the State of California is now recruiting for.

"We're just getting started, our hope is that clinics are going to come on board in the coming weeks to provide more volunteer opportunities," says California's Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday.

Fryday says that volunteers are needed in all communities right now and will be needed at vaccine sites.

RELATED: SF's hard hit neighborhoods left out of CA's COVID-19 vaccine equity plan

Work four hours and you are eligible for a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"It will still be up to the site where you volunteer as to validate that you've actually done the work, but also to make sure that they have enough supply to meet all of the eligible folks to receive the vaccine," says Fryday.

While some online have voiced concern about people just coming for the dose, Dawson who was offered the vaccine at the end of his 8-hour volunteer shift, says that was a bonus to a very special day. In fact he says he's already signed up to volunteer again.

"I got to see hundreds of people get the vaccine that day and I got to see how joyous it was for many of those people and how relieved many of them felt. Sorry getting a bit choked up even just thinking about it," says Dawson.

If you'd like to try and volunteer in your area you should go to MyTurnVolunteer.ca.gov to sign up.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniavaccinescoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinevolunteerism
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Doctor excited to see grandparents thanks to new CDC guidelines
Thousands receive less-than-recommended vaccine doses at Coliseum
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Newsom gives update on vaccines during Tulare Co. visit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Only 10 Bay Area ZIP codes prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine
Why student loan debt is a racial, gendered issue
Doctor excited to see grandparents thanks to new CDC guidelines
Storms to bring lightning, hail and snow to Bay Area
Thousands receive less-than-recommended vaccine doses at Coliseum
State Superintendent discusses in-person classes, learning loss
Victims' families emotional after Ghost Ship founder sentencing
Show More
Newsom gives update on vaccines during Tulare Co. visit
12-year-old helps hundreds of seniors get COVID-19 vaccine
11-month-old girl recovered safely after SoCal kidnapping
Falling behind while distance learning isn't just academic issue
3rd stimulus check updates: What's next for COVID relief bill
More TOP STORIES News