Garth Brooks to livestream concert tonight and he's taking requests

Monday night at 7pm ET the Queen and I are playing your requests during #StudioG! Tweet your song requests with #GarthRequestLive and let’s let music connect us during this disconnected time! It’s house cleaning ALL NIGHT LONG!!! love, g — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) March 20, 2020

Virtually grab your friends in low places because Garth Brooks and his country music star wife Trisha Yearwood will be hosting an acoustic concert online Monday night.In an event Brooks has dubbed #StudioG, Brooks and Yearwood will play fans' requests on Facebook Live.All you have to do is tweet your song requests using #GarthRequestLive."Let's let music connect us during this disconnected time! It's house cleaning ALL NIGHT LONG!!!" Brooks wrote.The acoustic online concert starts at 6 p.m. CT.