Coronavirus

Coronavirus Pandemic: Costco to require all shoppers to wear face coverings starting May 4

SAN FRANCISCO -- Effective May 4, all Costco members and guests will be required to wear face coverings while shopping.

RELATED: Costco allowing first responders and healthcare workers to cut the line

Costco announced the new requirement in a statement posted on its website on Tuesday.

The requirement doesn't apply to children under 2 years old or to those unable to wear a facial covering due to a medical condition.

Costco also added, "The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises."

Earlier this month, the wholesale giant announced it will allow first responders and healthcare workers to move to the front of the line. It is also only allowing two people to enter the store with each membership card.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessface maskcoronaviruscostcou.s. & worldshoppingcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
US economy shrank 4.8% last quarter, with worst yet to come
'Disney Family Singalong' returns to ABC for Mother's Day
Quest Diagnostics rolls out online antibody tests
Man supports wife during her chemo with this sweet gesture
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: Marin Co. to announce new details on shelter-in-place order
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
'Super Science with Drew': Watch Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 to change frequencies today
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on WB I-80 in SF, all lanes reopened
California's consideration of July school start sparks backlash
UC Davis veterinarian says dogs, cats are likely 'dead-end hosts' of COVID-19
Show More
2 NorCal businesses to reopen despite COVID-19 restrictions
Gov. Newsom announces 4 stages to reopen CA businesses, schools
Family hosts hilarious dress-up dinner parties during quarantine
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
More TOP STORIES News