Wisconsin couple faces 45 years for selling $93K in stolen Kohl's cash online

A Wisconsin couple is accused of making about $93,000 after hacking into Kohl's database and stealing Kohl's cash.

Prosecutors say the couple was caught when they began bragging about the scheme on Twitter.

Kohl's cash is assigned to customers at the store after they spend a certain amount.

Authorities say last year, Robert Gordon, an Army recruiter, sold the cash on Twitter for a profit.

If convicted, Gordon and his wife could face 45 years in prison.
