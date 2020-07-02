Health & Fitness

Coronavirus testing demands reaching 'unprecedented levels' amid reports of backlog

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two major U.S. commercial testing labs announced Wednesday coronavirus testing capacity is strained due to high demand following a spike in cases.

In a statement released last week, Quest Diagnostics said orders for COVID-19 tests grew by approximately 50% over the past three weeks.

San Mateo County Geriatrician, Dr. Elizabeth Landsverk was directly impacted.

INTERVIEW: Will wearing masks help California squash 2nd coronavirus surge? UCSF's Dr. Wachter explains
EMBED More News Videos

If everyone wore a mask, Dr. Bob Wachter said California would squash the surge of new coronavirus cases it's seeing right now. The state is seeing new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations climb every day.



"I called Quest and I got a pre-recording saying they have no tests," she said. "Then, I called LabCorp and they said we don't have any tests this morning."

Dr. Landsverk provides services at 30 dementia care facilities across the Bay Area, one of which recently had a COVID-19 outbreak.

"When the labs said they had no tests, I just felt sick," she said. "I knew that people were going to die if we didn't figure out where the disease was."


COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as California reopens

Quest and LabCorp are processing COVID-19 tests with a turnaround time of three to five days for the general public. If you're a hospital patient or asymptomatic health care worker, test results are extended to one day.

But, Landsverk couldn't risk waiting for her patients.
"Usually it takes about five to 14 days for the infection to spread," she said.

VIDEO: What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
EMBED More News Videos

The novel coronavirus is likely going to be with us until a vaccine is developed. What does it take to create a COVID-19 vaccine?




Case and point, a recent outbreak at Villa Fontana, a retirement community in San Jose. According to Landsverk, one week ago the facility had one positive COVID-19 case. Now, there are 14 positive cases.

"I think our response to the need for testing has been a failure," Landsverk said.

WATCH LIST: Here are the California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse

Quest Diagnostics hopes to process a goal of 150,000 COVID tests per day. But the lab did make clear this week's testing demands are reaching "unprecedented levels."

LabCorp also released the following statement to ABC7:

"We have steadily increased capacity since the pandemic began and we are not facing a shortage. We are proud to play an important role as part of an industry that is working very hard to expand the availability of testing. As mentioned previously, LabCorp is currently able to perform 130,000 tests for COVID-19 per day and we expect to be able to perform 150,000 in July - this is a reflection of our continued increased capacity."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus testreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 4 injured in shooting on I-580 in Oakland, authorities say
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
What needs to happen to get CA back on track? UCSF doctor explains
Face masks not recommended for elementary school kids, group says
UCSF prepares for possible surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations
AccuWeather forecast: Low clouds, fog overnight
Bay Area bluegrass band provides unique experience to Oakland Zoo animals
Show More
Monterey to issue $100 face mask citations, closes beaches for 4th of July
Newlyweds rescued after being swept away by giant wave
Newsom orders tightened coronavirus restrictions for CA
Contra Costa Co. authorities urge public to lay off fireworks July 4th weekend
Pool testing could aid COVID-19 fight
More TOP STORIES News