Grocery worker attacked by coyote in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- Another person was bitten by a coyote in the East Bay earlier this week.

A grocery worker reported an attack Tuesday at the Diablo Foods in Lafayette.

It's the fourth attack in the East Bay this year.

RELATED: 'They're predators': SJ residents share frightening stories of 'coyote crisis' after several dogs, cats attacked

On Dec. 7, a man was bitten while doing pushups at Campolindo High School in Moraga.

A 2-year-old boy was bitten on the leg at Moraga Commons Park in July.

In April, a 5-year-old girl was bitten on the neck and ear at Dublin Hills Regional Park.
