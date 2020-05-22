animal news

Video captures 2 coyotes howling at sunrise at Corona Heights in San Francisco

By Justin Mendoza
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Bay Area man was going for his morning run recently, and came across two coyotes welcoming the sunrise at Corona Heights in San Francisco's on Monday.

"Only reaction was surprise at the howling. I run 10 miles every morning and see coyotes almost everyday," said Ryan Bear, a San Francisco resident.

RELATED: Mill Valley residents bond and unite during COVID-19 pandemic with nightly community howl

He said it was "definitely a cool and unique experience."
