9-year-old Creek Fire victim shares new baseball cards with community

A nine-year-old girl who lost her family home and beloved baseball card collection in the Creek Fire is now paying it forward.
CAL FIRE crews and other first responders rallied around Reese Osterberg to help replace the cards for her and her friends.

Donations came pouring in when the community heard her story, and she even got to meet her favorite player, San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey.

Now, Reese is sharing her new collection.

On Tuesday afternoon, she joined her friends, family and firefighters to hand out baseball cards, baseballs and other memorabilia to deserving families also affected by the Creek Fire in Fresno County.

They hoped the drive-thru giveaway would lift the spirits of their community, especially during the holidays.

San Francisco Giants star Buster Posey made a surprise appearance in the name of cheering up a 9-year-old super fan.

