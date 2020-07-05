Crews respond to several fires across Bay Area, some sparked by fireworks

EAST BAY
Contra Costa County fire crews are responding to multiple fires reported on Saturday night.
Fire officials say crews have responded to more than 50 fires in the 9 p.m. hour some of which were sparked by fireworks.
Con Fire is currently on scene 12 grass, vegetation and structure fires across the District. In the 9 pm hour we have responded to more than 50 fires. Due to the overwhelming volume of fires we are reducing responses to all but structure fires. #confiresafe4th— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 5, 2020
Contra Costa County Fire sent out a tweet Saturday night saying due to an unprecedented demand for fire calls, it's only dispatching single engines out to non-structure fires.
As a result of the unprecedented demand for fire services, Con Fire is now dispatching only a single fire engine to non-structure fires. We ares currently simultaneously on scene of 14 fires across the District , including 3 structure fires. #confiresafe4th— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 5, 2020
Earlier Saturday night, officials reported vegetation fire on Merle Ave in Martinez and a structure fire on Miner Ave in San Pablo, the fire department said on Twitter. Both fires have vegetation burning very near homes and it is unknown whether fireworks were involved.
Con Fire is responding to a vegetation fire Merle Ave in Martinez and a structure fire on Miner Ave in San Pablo. Both fires have vegetation burning very near homes. Unknown fireworks involvement. Please avid areas to allow first responders access. #confiresafe4th— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 5, 2020
Fire crews were also on the scene of four other fires in Bay Point, Pittsburg and Brentwood. They have since been contained, officials tweeted.
4 fires simultaneously in Brentwood, Bay Point, and Pittsburg, stopped quickly due to our augmented response. All are under investigation but fireworks are suspected. Please be safe tonight. pic.twitter.com/fFvFJllKgB— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 5, 2020
VIDEO: Illegal fireworks across Bay Area on July 4th
SOUTH BAY
We are also following reports of crews responding to more than a dozen small brush fires scattered throughout the city.
It's unknown at this time if those fires were sparked by fireworks.
SAN FRANCISCO
As of 10:30 p.m., Saturday firefighters in San Francisco were responding to two separate fires.
Officials say crews are working to contain a large grass fire in McLaren Park and that SFFD assigned additional personnel to keep the city safe.
The second grass fire popped up near Candlestick where crews are working to put out the flames.
It's unknown at this time if those fires were started by fireworks.