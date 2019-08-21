Crews responding to small plane crash at Livermore Municipal Airport

Here is the mangled airplane that crashed on a field at the #Livermore airport. We’re told the female pilot was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries. No one else was on board. NTSB on their way now. pic.twitter.com/jVMQNDiwFU — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) August 21, 2019

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- Fire crews are responding to a small plane crash on Airway Blvd. at the Livermore Municipal Airport.A female pilot was reportedly transported to the hospital with moderate injuries. She was alert and talking. No one else was on board.The Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department says the pilot was taking off from the airport when the plane rotated and suddenly veered to the left.The NTSB is on its way to the crash site now.