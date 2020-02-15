Community & Events

Get ready for hundreds running pantless for Cupid's Undie Run in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Get ready to see hundreds of people stripping down and running through the streets of Oakland for the annual Cupid's Undie Run.

The event raises money for the Children's Tumor Foundation and all proceeds towards research for neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder causing tumors to grow on the body's nerves.

The quick one-mile run starts at the Make Westing bar on Telegraph Avenue at noon and ends with a dance party.

Find out more about the run on their website here.

The video player above shows photos from the run in 2019.
