MASS SHOOTING

Who is David Katz? What we know about the Jacksonville Madden shooting suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities believe 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore opened fire at a Madden tournament in Jacksonville, killing at least two people before turning the gun on himself.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --
Police have identified 24-year-old David Katz as the suspect in a shooting in Jacksonville on Sunday that left Katz and at least two others dead.

Here's everything we know about Katz so far.

MADDEN TOURNAMENT SHOOTING

EA Sports confirmed that the shooting took place during a "Madden NFL 19" competition. The competition was being held at GLHF Game Bar, located at the Jacksonville Landing outdoor mall complex.

Authorities were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m. local time after they say Katz opened fire with a single firearm.



In a video stream of the competition, a sound that appears to be gunshots can be heard before the stream cuts off.

A witness told local television station WJXX that the shooting started after an argument over the tournament. ABC has not been able to independently verify that claim.

Authorities said Katz died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

BALTIMORE HOME RAIDED

Katz lives in south Baltimore, according to local media reports.

An upscale townhouse raided overnight by the FBI belongs to Katz's father, the Associated Press reports. The home is located near Baltimore's Inner Harbor. Reporters who gathered outside the house did not see the FBI removing any bags of evidence.

WHAT ELSE WE KNOW ABOUT KATZ

EA Sports' website listed a player named David Katz as a 2017 championship winner.

Police confirmed that Katz had won a Madden tournament in the past. They said he was staying in town for the game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED STORIES

Jacksonville shooting: Suspect, 2 others killed in Madden tournament shooting

What are competitive gaming eSports tournaments?
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldfloridagun violencemass shootingvideo game
Related
PHOTOS: Jacksonville video game tournament shooting response
What are competitive gaming tournaments?
MASS SHOOTING
Suspect, 2 others killed in Jacksonville Madden tournament shooting
Former SoCal football player among 2 killed in Jacksonville shooting
Gamers shocked by shooting, say e-sports tournaments can get heated
MGM sues Vegas shooting victims in push to avoid liability
More mass shooting
Top Stories
Former SoCal football player among 2 killed in Jacksonville shooting
Gamers shocked by shooting, say e-sports tournaments can get heated
Pedicab driver's daughter speaks on father's death while police continue search for hit-and-run driver
Mollie Tibbetts' funeral draws hundreds in Iowa
Suspect, 2 others killed in Jacksonville Madden tournament shooting
What are competitive gaming tournaments?
Bus bridge scheduled for busy Oakland BART hub during two upcoming weekends
8 children & teens killed in Chicago fire identified
Show More
Castro Valley brush fire grows to almost 50 acres near I-580
Hawaii beats South Korea 3-0 to win Little League championship
Motorcycle rider killed in San Francisco crash; driver arrested
Oakland shootings leave 2 dead, 3 hurt
6-year-old Washington boy hospitalized after being bullied
More News