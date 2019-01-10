OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

Davis police officer in serious condition after being shot, manhunt underway

Police are looking for the suspect in an officer-involved shooting that happened about three blocks from the UC Davis campus Thursday night. (Shutterstock)

DAVIS, Calif. (KGO) --
A Davis police officer is in serious condition after being shot by a suspect in Downtown Davis.

According to the Davis Police Department, an officer was called out to a three-car collision in the area of 5th and D in Downtown Davis. While investigating shots were fired by a suspect involved in the accident. The officer was struck by gunfire and was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Police say the manhunt is currently taking place in the area of the crash. A shelter in place is currently in effect for the area.

Yolo and Solano County agencies are responding to the scene.

If you witnessed the shooting, or have any information about the suspect, you are urged to call 911.

Police are asking people to avoid Downtown Davis until further notice.

