Las Vegas mass shooting: Legal settlement over massacre worth up to $800M

The amount of the settlement with MGM Resorts International depends on the number of plaintiffs who take part, according to a statement from Las Vegas law firm Eglet Adams, which represents nearly 2,500 victims and made the announcement just days after the second anniversary of the massacre.
Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed against the owner of the Mandalay Bay resort where the gunman opened fire into an outdoor concert on Oct. 1, 2017. The casino giant also owns the venue where 58 people died and hundreds were injured.
MGM later filed countersuit against the victims in what was a legal maneuver designed to have the cases consolidated and avoid liability.
"Our goal has always been to resolve these matters so our community and the victims and their families can move forward in the healing process," said Jim Murren, chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts. "This agreement with the plaintiffs' counsel is a major step, and one that we hoped for a long time would be possible."
Robert Eglet, a lead plaintiffs' counsel, said in the statement that the deal "represents good corporate citizenship" by MGM Resorts.
"Today's agreement marks a milestone in the recovery process for the victims of the horrifying events of 1 October," Eglet said. "While nothing will be able to bring back the lives lost or undo the horrors so many suffered on that day, this settlement will provide fair compensation for thousands of victims and their families."
The statement comes as another attorney for victims planned a news conference on "extremely important developments" Thursday in San Diego.
