A medical examiner has released the cause of death of a toddler left inside a hot day care bus.Raymond Pryer, 3, was found inside a Discovering Me Academy van in northwest Harris County.Raymond was left alone for at least four hours last July after a group returned from a field trip. Temperatures inside reached at least 113 degrees, Constable Alan Rosen said.A medical examiner has now ruled his death to be a homicide.Houston police say the district attorney's office is aware and this case will go to a grand jury.The daycare was shut down permanently last month when the state revoked their operating license.