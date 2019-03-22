ghost ship fire

Defense attorney in Ghost Ship trial asks for 6-month delay

A judge is considering whether to delay the Ghost Ship fire trial for six months. The defense is asking for extra time and also to dismiss charges.

By Jobina Fortson
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A judge is considering whether to delay the Ghost Ship fire trial for six months. The defense is asking for extra time and also to dismiss charges.

Ghost Ship warehouse creative director Max Harris and master tenant Derick Almena are charged with 36 counts of manslaughter for the 2016 fire that killed 36 people at the warehouse.

The defense is asking for a delay because of newly discovered evidence and the dismissal of all charges on the grounds that quote "potentially exonerating evidence was destroyed, lost or altered under the watch of prosecutors."

Judge Trina Thompson made it clear she expects the trial to be long and talked about Almena and Harris' attorneys' availability for the last week of August at a recent hearing.

Harris' attorney has some major cases in the coming months, which in turn would not give Harris effective counsel.

The judge thinks today's hearing could take the entire day.

