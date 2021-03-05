Reopening California

California to allow theme parks like Disneyland, live shows to resume at reduced capacity on April 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- California will allow certain outdoor activities to resume with capacity restrictions, including the reopening of theme parks, on April 1, health officials announced Friday.

Theme parks may open at 15% capacity when their respective counties enter the state's red tier designation, Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of California Health and Human Services, said during a conference call update on the coronavirus pandemic.

The limited reopening would not include indoor rides, Ghaly said, and theme parks initially would only be open to California residents.

Under the new guidelines, there will be both a building capacity limitation and a time limitation. A ride that takes place indoors or goes into a building for a brief period of time may open if it meets both of these requirements.

Indoor dining will continue to be banned for the time being.

'A Touch of Disney' experience coming to Disney California Adventure Park
EMBED More News Videos

The limited-capacity ticketed event will offer fan-favorite food and drinks from around the Disneyland Resort as well as unique photo locations around the park



Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock issued a statement shortly after the announcement was made.

"We are encouraged that theme parks now have a path toward reopening this spring, getting thousands of people back to work and greatly helping neighboring businesses and our entire community. With responsible Disney safety protocols already implemented around the world, we can't wait to welcome our guests back and look forward to sharing an opening date soon."

The United Food and Commercial Workers, which represents many employees at Anaheim's Disneyland Resort, also applauded Friday's announcement.

"Our Disney cast members are heartened by this good news today that the Disney parks will be reopening in a month," Andrea Zinder, president of UFCW Local 324, said in a statement. "They have been furloughed or out of a job for a year now and are excited to go back to work to provide Californians with a bit more magic in their lives. Our priority will be to continue to work closely with the Governor and Disney to ensure our members are kept safe from COVID-19 infections on the job as the parks reopen."

Assembly Bill 420 was introduced last month by Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, a Santa Clarita Republican whose district includes Magic Mountain, and Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, a Democrat from Orange County whose district borders Disneyland.

The bill sought to allow large theme parks to reopen sooner.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available. The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disneyland Resort and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveltheme parksocial distancingcoronavirus californiadisneydisneylandcoronavirus pandemicreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
CA to loosen tier requirements as vaccines reach vulnerable areas
Outdoor spectator sports like MLB can resume in red tier next month
Newsom signs bill to get kids back in public schools
House of Prime Rib reopens, booked months in advance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Outdoor spectator sports like MLB can resume in red tier next month
Newsom signs bill to get kids back in public schools
SF firefighters battle structure fire in Castro District
Clinic in SJ vaccinates underserved community
Rep. Swalwell files lawsuit against Trump over Capitol riot
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Man loses all his benefits after returning EDD overpayment
Show More
Fresno police video reveals restrained man's call for help
Santa Clara Co. Fair to host drive-thru this summer
AccuWeather forecast: Rainy and breezy tonight, more rain next week
Stimulus check updates: Minimum wage hike falls short as Senate debates COVID bill
Minority community leaders praise Newsom for new vaccination plan
More TOP STORIES News