Society

Cinderella Castle at Disney World to receive royal makeover this summer

ORLANDO, Florida -- Disney World wants to add even more magic to its Cinderella Castle.

The iconic centerpiece of Disney's Magic Kingdom park is getting a makeover.

RELATED: Rise of the Resistance lets guests live out own Star Wars adventure

According to the resort's website, work on the castle will get underway in the coming weeks, and continue through the summer.

SEE MORE: Disney unveils 'historic transformation' of Epcot park in Walt Disney World at D23 Parks panel

The royal makeover comes just as the Cinderella movie celebrated its 70th anniversary box office debut over the weekend.

MORE DISNEY: Disney World and Disneyland adding vegan options to every menu

The castle is located at the Walt Disney Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridaamusement parkdisneyu.s. & worlddisney worldmakeovers
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News