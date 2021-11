ANAHEIM, Calif. (KGO) -- A nightime spectacular that's pure Disney magic could make a comeback this year.ABC7's parent company Disney dropped a hint that the iconic Main Street Electrical Parade may return to Disneyland.A recent TikTok video by Disney Parks features music from the parade and the snail parade float. The video ends with the words "To Be Continued."The last time the parade took place was in September of 2019.