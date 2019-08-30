Dognappers nabbed by cops for allegedly stealing 3 puppies from San Francisco shelter

3 thieves steal 3 purebred puppies from #FamilyDogRescue in #SF pic.twitter.com/7Pjn8JpOLi — Lisa Amin Gulezian (@LisaAminABC7) August 30, 2019

Thieves leaving with the dogs #stolen puppies pic.twitter.com/3wOnIPa4d5 — Lisa Amin Gulezian (@LisaAminABC7) August 30, 2019

The #stolenpuppies were taken overnight from #Familydogrescue . Personnel think the puppies were targeted bc of their high $ value. Going rate for husky $500 pic.twitter.com/Z5ZjAG8n7A — Lisa Amin Gulezian (@LisaAminABC7) August 30, 2019

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Two of the three puppies stolen from a San Francisco Animal shelter have been returned. The puppies were reunited with the interim director of the shelter Thursday night.The Hayward Police made contact with the people illegally selling the dogs. Police arrested both suspects.The suspect sent video to the shelter a few showing the two huskies playing. Volunteers at the shelter contacted the seller through a third party via Instagram and posed as buyers.The dogs were for sale for $800 each. Shelter staffers said the situation was very frustrating.Surveillance video of the thieves taking the puppies from their pens last night. Staff says the puppies were targeted because of their high cash value."They cut into my bottom line, which is not cool, they stole my dogs, not cool, and from watching them on the video they took their time. It's the middle of the night, they know what they're doing-- they took their time, they knew they'd turn around today. They would want to sell these dogs as quickly as possible," said Jule.There was a reported sighting of the stolen pitbull puppy on BART in Oakland Thursday morning but there have been no signs of it for sale online.