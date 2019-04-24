Driver arrested after deliberately hitting 8 people with car in Sunnyvale, officials say

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) -- Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety says a man deliberately drove into a group of people, Tuesday night. The crash happened at El Camino Real and Sunnyvale Saratoga Road. Eight victims were taken to the hospital, some with serious injuries. The driver was arrested.Around 6:40 pm, a man in a dark sedan was seen by witnesses, speeding through the busy intersection before plowing through the group of people.Sunnyvale DPS says the group was possibly targeted by the driver. A man who they believe purposely turned into the group while driving full speed."Looks like it might have been an intentional act," Capt. Jim Choi with Sunnyvale DPS said. "All of that is under investigation at this time. The driver is in custody."The youngest victim is a 13-year-old girl, the rest are believed to be adults. DPS says some victims suffered serious injuries.Witnesses say the driver made no effort to stop."We do have witness statements that show that vehicle did not attempt to slow down or brake," Choi added. "And the scene itself doesn't show any evidence of braking."The crime scene extends about a half a block down El Camino Real. Those who live in the area say it's a busy intersection surrounded by homes and businesses.Shanelle Fioretti told ABC7 News, "People are just walking to get to these restaurants and food places and grocery stores, rather than getting in their car and driving there."It's unclear whether the driver knew any of the victims. Investigators are looking into a possible motive, and whether alcohol or drugs played a role."It's very unusual, the city of Sunnyvale is a very safe city," Choi added. "So, to hear about a tragedy like this, it's just unheard of."Sunnyvale Avenue, between El Camino Real and Old San Francisco, will be closed until 8 a.m. Two lanes of westbound El Camino Real will be open.