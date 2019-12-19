Driver rescued after vehicle goes 100 feet down hillside in San Jose

#BREAKING After 2 hours of tense rescue efforts fire crews finally pulled the driver out of the ditch, he was trapped 100 ft below after swerving off Clayton. Condition unknown @abc7newsbayarea https://t.co/X4cGg2exJB pic.twitter.com/UMXVFc5fZD — Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) December 19, 2019

#BREAKING SJPD, SJFD, CHP assisting in rescue of driver stuck 100 ft down embankment after swerving off of Clayton Rd. We’re told at any moment they should be pulling the driver out after 2 hours of tense efforts. Live report on @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/udvBRcwwaj — Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) December 19, 2019

@SJFD @SCCEMSAmbulance CHP and SJPD on scene of a vehicle over the side Clayton east of Marten. Clayton shut down in both directions. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/hZV7l7MUvT — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) December 19, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A driver has been rescued after going 100 feet down an embankment in San Jose.First responders said they were dispatched to the scene at 4:25 a.m. A bystander said the driver was swerving to avoid a deer when he went over an embankment off of Clayton Road.The driver was able to get out of the vehicle on his own but was not able to get back up the hill. Police said the driver was alert and talking to them during the rescue.About 25 firefighters 12 police officers assisted in bringing the driver to safety. He was transported to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.