New earthquake map app reveals risk where you live

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's a new way you can determine if you live in an earthquake hazard zone.
The California Geological Survey released a new app that can show block by block if your home is at risk of liquefaction or landslides. It's called the California Earthquake Hazards Zone App or EQ Zapp.
Liquefaction zones are shown in green. Landslide-prone areas are in light blue. The risk levels are based on a magnitude of 5.5 or larger earthquake.
You can check for yourself with EQ Zapp.
