New earthquake map app reveals risk where you live

By Krisann Chasarik
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's a new way you can determine if you live in an earthquake hazard zone.

The California Geological Survey released a new app that can show block by block if your home is at risk of liquefaction or landslides. It's called the California Earthquake Hazards Zone App or EQ Zapp.

RELATED: Seismologists say California is in an earthquake drought
Liquefaction zones are shown in green. Landslide-prone areas are in light blue. The risk levels are based on a magnitude of 5.5 or larger earthquake.

You can check for yourself with EQ Zapp.

Check out more stories or videos about earthquakes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscosafetyearthquakelandslideu.s. & worldlandfillappscience
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
A's hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
More TOP STORIES News