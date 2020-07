Danville doctor shot, killed while off-roading with son in Northern California

DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- A Danville doctor was shot and killed over the holiday weekend while on an off-roading trip with his son in Northern California.The shooting happened in Downieville in Sierra County, that's east of Oroville.The boy escaped and was on his own for 30 hours before being rescued. GoFundMe page identifies the victim as 45-year-old Ari Gershman.A suspect was arrested Sunday after and is also accused of two other shootings.