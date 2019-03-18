East Bay father and principal on life support after 'domestic altercation'

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- An East Bay father and school principal was shot over the weekend and is in critical condition at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek."This is a huge loss to our community. Paul was just involved in so many good things. I love that man," said Michael Bazinet, who has been best friends with Paul Shatswell since they were boys, growing up in Pittsburg.Shatswell, a father of 8 in his mid-40s, is on life support after police say his wife, Maria Vides, shot him around 1 a.m. Saturday during a "domestic altercation" at their home in Pittsburg.Bazinet says he and his wife were supposed to go on a double date with Shatswell and Vides to a Pittsburg restaurant Friday night, but Bazinet canceled. "I was supposed to go out with them that night, but my wife didn't feel good... so they decided to go out on their own"Bazinet came by Shatswell's house on Barrie Drive Saturday morning to see his friend and instead found a crime scene. He says Shatswell was shot once in the head. "He's a constant reminder of how I could do better. I wish I could have been there for him."Shatswell's children range in age from 5 to 29-years-old. Bazinet says Maria is the mother of his three youngest, who are all boys.John Tiscareno lives across the street from the Shatswells, who he describes as, "your typical happy family." He never suspected anything was wrong between his friends and neighbors. "They didn't seem the type to be having problems. You never see the police here, never argued, always happy with each other. He's always told me how much he loves her and you could see how much they love each other."Shatswell is the principal at Pittsburg's Adult Education Center. The Pittsburg Unified School District Superintendent, Janet Schulze, posted a statement on the District's Facebook page, which says in part: "along with the shock and grief, there will be many memories of his love of music, friends, family, Pittsburg, and his passion for education."Vides, 39, was booked into county jail for attempted murder. Pittsburg Police say she used a handgun to shoot her husband, which was recovered at the home.