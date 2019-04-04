'Classic Boogeyman': Suspect arrested for East Bay assault after plans to rape, kill several former coworkers uncovered

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- Police in the East Bay are being credited with thwarting a kidnapping plot. A man is under arrest for allegedly assaulting one woman in the East Bay, and police say he had detailed plans to kidnap and rape several more.All the women were his former coworkers.Matt Owen Caruso has been booked into Contra Costa County Jail. He's being held on $1,110,000 bail."He is the classic boogeyman that we all learned growing up to avoid", said Walnut Creek Police Lieutenant Tom Cashion.Lt. Cashion says Caruso was caught in the nick of time, thanks to good investigators and two quick-thinking community members.On March 26, a woman called 911 saying someone used a stun gun on her as she was walking from her Walnut Creek home to her car to get to work. It was 7:20 a.m.She fought him off, and Lt. Cashion says she did everything right."She did everything that we want our public to do. She was aware of her surroundings walking to her car, when she saw him she immediately got suspicious of him, and when the attack happened she immediately started fighting back and screaming for help to others to come to her. And she quickly ran away. She dropped the items that she was carrying, which probably assisted in him tripping."Later on March 26, a maintenance worker at an apartment complex alerted Fremont Police to some discarded suspicious items. Those items included the plans to kidnap and sexually assault five other women."The items that we found in the dumpster in Fremont did contain items that are consistent with someone who has a rape and kidnapping kit, which included ties and bondage and the stun gun, disguises, as well as the information of where our victims lived."Police say there was also a duffle bag in the dumpster that would be big enough for a person. Investigators say they are still trying to determine if the suspect's intent with the bag was to move victims to and from different locations, or if he planned to kill his victims and use the bag to discard their bodies.Investigators linked the assault in Walnut Creek to the items and identified Caruso as the suspect.Police are asking the public for help regarding more possible victims. Please contact Walnut Creek Police Detective Greg Leonard at 925-256-2523 if you have more information.Caruso is facing felony charges for attempted kidnapping with intent to rape and assault with the intent to rape. He's also facing a charge for child pornography found at his Newark home when he was arrested.