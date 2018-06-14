East Bay teacher accused of inappropriate contact with children

A Walnut Creek man made a brief court appearance today on charges he molested the children he was caring for as a babysitter. Brandon Genest also worked as a teacher at a private high school in Lafayette. The case against Genest is expanding as now investigators from the East Coast are getting involved."Obviously it's grown exponentially from the first time we got the case," said Paul Graves, Senior Deputy District Attorney for Contra Costa County. "We anticipate there may be potential for more victims. He does have a tie to the East coast, as well all over the Bay Area. I can say we're actively investigating several cases right now...and I anticipate there's a possibility there will be additional charges coming soon."The 27-year-old Genest is currently charged with five felony counts involving two children aged 6 and 7, including a lewd act on a child, indecent exposure, child molesting and possession of child or youth pornography.According to Walnut Creek police, the molestation occurred while Genest was babysitting three young children at the family's home.Two of the children told investigators, Genest exposed himself while sitting on the couch with them and encouraged the children to touch him.Genest worked as a first-year chemistry teacher at the Bentley High School in Lafayette, where a spokesperson told us he has been terminated from his job. So far, there's no indication Genest molested any of the students at Bentley.Police searched Genest's Walnut Creek apartment and seized computers, hard drives, and video equipment."When you have cases like this where it's an individual you trust and you bring into your home and you're entrusting your children with them, they need to live up to that trust," said Graves.Genest declined our request for an interview. He's currently being held on $1.2 million bail. His next court hearing is scheduled for June 28.