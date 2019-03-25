Operation Varsity Blues

Parent who paid $6.5 million in college admissions scandal remains a mystery

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the college admissions scandal has unfolded, sweeping up dozens of wealthy parents and celebrities, there still remains a $6.5 million unanswered question.

Federal prosecutors have laid out in their allegations how the scheme worked and often the amount of money that changed hands. Bruce and Davina Isackson of Hillsborough are accused of paying more than $600,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California and the University of California, Los Angeles. The couple allegedly put down $250,000 in Facebook stock as part of their payment.

But even with dozens of indictments including celebrities Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, one parent has managed to stay a mystery.

Prosecutors have routinely referred to someone who paid $6.5 million to get a child or children into elite schools. The person has not been identified in court documents nor are the colleges that were involved.

So far the allegations have stated around $25 million in bribes were paid to get children into some of the best schools in the country. Besides USC and UCLA, Stanford, Harvard, Yale, Georgetown, Duke, and Wake Forest were some of the schools the scheme either tried to get students into or were successful in getting them admitted.

At least 14 of the people charged in the scandal are scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston on Monday.

The architect of the scheme, William "Rick" Singer, already pleaded guilty. Stanford fired sailing coach John Vandemoer after he pleaded guilty, admitting to taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes.

