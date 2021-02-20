Entire Oakley school board resigns after offensive comments caught on tape

The district says board members Kim Beede, Erica Ippolito, Richie Masadas and Lisa Brizendine resigned.
Superintendent Greg Hetrick released a statement that read in part:
Dear Oakley Union Elementary School District Family,
I want to inform you that Board Members Kim Beede, Erica Ippolito, Richie Masadas and Lisa Brizendine have submitted their resignations from their position on the OUESD School Board.
This was a difficult decision, but we hear the community's concerns, and we believe yielding to your request that we step down will allow the District to move forward. Please do not let our failure in judgement cast a shadow on the exceptional work that our teachers, administrators and hard-working employees are doing for the students of this District. They deserve and will need your support as you move forward.
I want you to know that it is a tremendous privilege to serve as the Superintendent of the Oakley Union Elementary School District. Oakley is and has been a special place to me and it is truly a community that loves its children and wants what's best for them. With that responsibility, I am committed to returning the attention to student learning and getting our students back in school. This unfortunate situation will not discourage or detract me from working to build back the trust in our community and return our students safely back to school as soon as possible.
I will be providing you with another update as to our next steps in the coming days. I want to say thank you for all that you do and I truly believe that working together, we do make a difference. Have a great day.
The president of the Oakley Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees resigned earlier Friday.
Lisa Brizendine and other members were caught on video making disparaging comments about parents during an online meeting they thought was private.
Brizendine has since been removed from the district's website. Parents want the entire board to step down or be recalled. The Superintendent issued an apology on Thursday.
This is a breaking news update, the previous story follows below:
Parents in Oakley are outraged and calling for the resignation of the Oakley Union Elementary School Board after the board made controversial comments in a Webex meeting. The board thought the meeting was private, but it was actually open to the public.
"I was shocked to hear the district is representing our children this way," said parent Jennifer Cardinale.
"I thought the board members were also advocates for my child and had her best interests at heart. After last night's incident, it really has me thinking that they don't," said parent Ashley Stalf.
FULL VIDEO: Oakley school board caught making controversial comments about parents
In the recorded video, you can hear board member Kim Beede say what she would do to parents who commented online or wrote letters about reopening schools did it to her face.
"Are we alone?" she asks the other board members. When they say yes she says, "B***h, if you are going to call me out I am going to F**k you up! (laughter) Sorry! That's just me."
"To hear that, it was appalling," Cardinale said.
Board member Richie Masadas implies on the call that parents just want their kids back in school so they can sit home and smoke pot. He says when your kids are home there is no more Friday.
"My brother had a delivery service for medical marijuana and he delivered to parents while their kids were at school," Masadas said. Other members can be heard laughing.
"They see us writing letters monthly, weekly, to the board members, detailing our stresses and grief about distance learning. For them to say we are doing nothing and sitting home and smoking pot is far from the truth," Stalf said.
RELATED: 'Missing all CA students' billboard sparks controversy as North Bay schools work to reopen safely
Parents were not only upset by what the board members said, but also that Superintendent Hetrick, who was also on the call, didn't say anything.
"For him to sit there and not speak up, was shocking to me," said Cardinale.
"It makes me wonder what is truly going on behind the scenes. What is being talked about about us? It is a very uneasy, unnerving feeling," said Stalf.
In the recording, board member Lisa Brezendine talks about how parents just want their kids back in school so teachers will watch them. She doesn't call them teachers.
"They want to pick on us because they want their babysitters back," Brezendine says, while other members agree, saying "Right. Right."
"That's totally not correct. We want our children to have a good education, we want our kids to learn from the best, and we feel that way here in Oakley. My child's teacher is amazing. I wish she were there with her teacher. To hear that we think of them as babysitters is false," Cardinale said.
RELATED: California school reopening map shows private schools opening in-person where public schools aren't
"I thought the board members were also advocates for my child and had her best interests at heart and after last night's incident it really has me thinking that they don't," Stalf said.
Parents have created an online petition calling for the board to resign or be recalled.
Superintendent Greg Hetrick has released the following statement: "Last night at the Oakley Union Elementary School District Regular Board Meeting there were unfortunate and truly inappropriate comments made that were heard by many. These comments are not typical and more importantly they are not what the community should expect from our school district. We all take pride in the Vision of the Oakley Union Elementary School District in that we are "A diverse learning community committed to educating and empowering today's learners and tomorrow's leaders in a safe and inclusive environment." The comments made were not in alignment with our Vision and are definitely not what any of us stand for as leaders. I know that we lost trust with the community. I will not make excuses for what happened or why it happened. I am the superintendent. I am responsible and accountable and I am truly sorry for what took place. I have been and continue to be committed to working together for the betterment of the Oakley Union Elementary School District students, staff and entire school community. I know that our students deserve better from us. I pledge to work collaboratively with stakeholders and community members to begin doing the important work that is needed to rebuild community trust in our district."
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How to register for COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- How are Chinatown businesses surviving? Here's what we found
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic