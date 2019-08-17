Facebook replaces stolen computers at Code Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You might never take your laptop computer for granted again if it was a key for getting you off the street.Representatives from Facebook stepped up to help a non-profit called Code Tenderloin replace laptop computers that were stolen earlier this summer.Many of the students are homeless when they enter the Code Tenderloin program, which teaches them to write computer code and use other tech skills.Graduates told us that just having access to the laptops and training can mean the difference between working, and drifting in and out of homelessness.Daaimah Tibrey is now an associate engineer with Survey Monkey."Definitely pushed along by Code Tenderloin. When I started I was living in a shelter," she remembers.Preston Phan was also homeless before the program led him to a job at Apple Computer. He says not having regular access to a laptop or personal computer made it almost impossible to create the identity needed for an aggressive job hunt."Have an online profile, have a voice actually. If you have a profile you exist," Phan said.Founder Del Seymore says Code Tenderloin says his group can point to some 300 to 400 people would not be working without the resources and support they received. The program relies heavily on donations to carry out the training.Here is ato learn more about Code Tenderloin.