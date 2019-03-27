LIVE: NAACP news conference on alleged racist incidents at Fairfield school

Education

FAIRFIELD, Calif. -- Vanden High School in Fairfield has canceled all classes and school activities for Wednesday as school district officials and police investigate a threat of violence.

The announcement was made on the district's Facebook page just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Travis Unified School District officials said in a statement.

District officials said the closure was done "out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of our students and staff." All other schools in the district will remain open for class Wednesday.

The NAACP says two weeks ago a swastika along with disparaging, racist comments about a black student were found scrawled on the baseball field walls. A separate racist incident occurred at the school this week, according to the NAACP.

School is expected to resume at Vanden on Thursday, officials said.

