take action

MAINTAINING LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO -- Looking for ways to keep your kids busy while they're home from school during the COVID-19 outbreak? Check out our list of free educational resources and activities.

Click here for information on how to receive free internet access during school closures.

Pre-School and Early Elementary School



Oxford Owl - Free e-books and math games and activities for ages 3-11

BrainPop Junior - Learning tools for STEM, social studies, reading/writing, health and arts for grades K-3

The Space Foundation Discovery Center - STEM lesson plans for ages PreK-20

Mystery Science - Science lessons for grades K-5

Children's Museum Houston - Weather and Science videos and activities for grades PreK-5

Elementary, Middle School and Above



ABCYa - Reading and math games and activities for grades PreK-6

Zearn.org - Math lessons for grades K-5

Disneynature - Movies and complimentary educational materials for grades 2-6

Scratch - Interactive story, game and animation design from the MIT Media Lab, designed for ages 8 to 16 but available for anyone

STMath - Math lessons for grades PreK-8

Prodigy Math - Math programs for grades 1-8

Curriculum Associates - Math and reading activity packs for grades K-8

DK Find Out! - Lessons in subjects such as history, science and coding

Listenwise - Non-fiction audio stories covering ELA, social studies and science for grades 2-12

CommonLit - Reading and writing lessons for grades 3-12

Codecademy - Data science and coding lessons for high school and college students

All Ages



National Geographic Kids Science Lab - Science experiments, videos and articles

National Ocean Service (NOAA) Kids - Science activities and resources for kids and educators

Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems! - Kennedy Center Education Artist-in-Residence Mo Willems explore ways of writing and making with kids of all ages

Scholastic Learn-At-Home Resources - Learning experiences for K-9

Greg Tang Math - Math games and resources for all ages

SciShow Kids - Videos explaining scientific concepts for young, curious minds

Frontiers for Young Minds - Science articles written by scientists and reviewed by kids

The Kid Should See This - STEAM, history, and culture-focused videos for kids of all ages

Imagineering in a Box - Lessons on theme park design and engineering via Walt Disney Imagineering, Pixar and Khan Academy

BBC Bitesize - Lessons covering math, English, science and more for ages 3-16+

BrainPop - Learning tools covering a variety of subjects

BreakoutEDU - Immersive learning games for grades K-12

Wonderopolis - Educational articles for grades K-12

XtraMath - Math programs for students, parents and teachers

How Stuff Works - Educational videos exploring the world around us

Code.org - Computer science lessons for grades K-12

Typing.com - Keyboarding, digital literacy, and coding lessons for all ages

IXL - Lessons in math, language arts, science, social studies and Spanish for grades PreK-12

Greatminds.org - Math, ELA and science for grades K-12

KCET At-Home Learning - Educational resources from PBS SoCal | KCET, in partnership with LAUSD and in collaboration with California PBS stations for grades PreK-12

California Academy of Sciences - Apps, immersive interactives, and engaging videos covering a variety of science topics

Bill Nye the Science Guy - Educational videos covering life, physical and planetary sciences

NASA STEM @ Home for Students - STEM articles and activities for grades K-12+

Gizmos - Simulations exploring concepts in math and science for grades 3-12

PhET Interactive Simulations - Interactive simulations for science and math

Khan Academy - Lessons on grammar, science, history and math for grades K-12

Professor Egghead Science Academy - Interactive lessons on science and engineering

Quill.org - Writing and grammar activities for grades K-12

Quizlet - Flash cards, quizzes and games for languages, arts and humanities, social science, computer skills, science and math

Duolingo - Language education for 35 languages

Additional Resources (may require purchase or subscription)



Pre-school Inspirations - Lesson plans for toddlers

Other Goose - Lessons for ages 2-7

ABCmouse - Reading, math, science and art curriculum for ages 2-8

Reading IQ - Books for kids of all reading levels, ages 2-12

Raz-Kids - Literacy and reading comprehension at various levels in English and Spanish for grades K-5

NYT Writing Prompts

Epic! - Books, learning videos and quizzes for ages 12 and under

Amplify - ELA, math and science curriculum for grades K-8

Adventure Academy - Reading, math and science games and videos for ages 8-13

Vooks - Read-aloud animated books and complimentary lesson plans

Book Creator - Creative book builder for students and teachers

Conjuguemos - Language education for Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Korean and Latin

Mango - Language education for 70 languages

PandaTree - Spanish and Mandarin Chinese language education for ages 2-17

Cal Academy of Sciences

Cal Academy of Sciences

Go Noodle Active Screen Time

PBS Kids

  • Ed1sto: login via school library websites for access to a variety of subscribed resources.


Best Ideas for Kids

BookCreator App

Buncee

Discovery Ed

EdPuzzle

Education Perfect

Elementari

Family Days Tried and Tested

GoGuardian

Google Classroom

Hapara

Imagination Tree

Kahoot

Kami

Khan Academy Kids

Learning and Exploring Through Play

Mangahigh

Messy Little Monster

Microsoft Education

MobyMax

Mo Willems (Drawing activities)

Nearpod

Oxford Owl for Home

Parlay

Pear Deck

Preschool Inspirations

Pronto

Red Ted Art

Seterra Geography

Slido Education

Story Time from Space

Teach Preschool

TED-Ed

The Kids Should See This

Twinkl

Tynker

Wakelet

WeVideo

Zoom

Educational Videos and Documentaries
Disney+
Disney Nature
National Geographic

Hulu
  • Jane: Follows the groundbreaking work that anthropologist Jane Goodall did with chimpanzees in Tanzania.

  • RBG: A documentary highlighting the impact Ruth Bader Ginsburg had for women in the legal industry.

  • NASA360: Science and technology series exploring the impact NASA has outside of space.


Click here for a look at other ways you can Take Action where you live.


Here's a look at where COVID-19 cases have appeared in the U.S.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationschool resourcesschooltake action
TAKE ACTION
Coronavirus Crisis: How you can help
Get help with elder abuse issues
Get help with public safety issues
Allies in action: Local help with complicated issues
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus live updates: Santa Clara University student tests positive for virus
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Trump says he's using Stafford Act to declare 'major disaster'
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
'Finding Faith: Better Together': Bay Area Interfaith Community Worship
Million N95 masks on way to struggling NYC; 10,000 cases statewide
Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom deploys national guard to help at food banks
Show More
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
Coronavirus: What to know about California stay at home order
SF Undocumented workers are struggling during COVID-19 crisis
Here's how shelter in place can slow coronavirus spread
New Friday night scene as Bay Area remains under stay-at-home order
More TOP STORIES News