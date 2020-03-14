MAINTAINING LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19

Click here for information on how to receive free internet access during school closures.
Pre-School and Early Elementary School
Oxford Owl - Free e-books and math games and activities for ages 3-11
BrainPop Junior - Learning tools for STEM, social studies, reading/writing, health and arts for grades K-3
The Space Foundation Discovery Center - STEM lesson plans for ages PreK-20
Mystery Science - Science lessons for grades K-5
Children's Museum Houston - Weather and Science videos and activities for grades PreK-5
Elementary, Middle School and Above
ABCYa - Reading and math games and activities for grades PreK-6
Zearn.org - Math lessons for grades K-5
Disneynature - Movies and complimentary educational materials for grades 2-6
Scratch - Interactive story, game and animation design from the MIT Media Lab, designed for ages 8 to 16 but available for anyone
STMath - Math lessons for grades PreK-8
Prodigy Math - Math programs for grades 1-8
Curriculum Associates - Math and reading activity packs for grades K-8
DK Find Out! - Lessons in subjects such as history, science and coding
Listenwise - Non-fiction audio stories covering ELA, social studies and science for grades 2-12
CommonLit - Reading and writing lessons for grades 3-12
Codecademy - Data science and coding lessons for high school and college students
All Ages
National Geographic Kids Science Lab - Science experiments, videos and articles
National Ocean Service (NOAA) Kids - Science activities and resources for kids and educators
Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems! - Kennedy Center Education Artist-in-Residence Mo Willems explore ways of writing and making with kids of all ages
Scholastic Learn-At-Home Resources - Learning experiences for K-9
Greg Tang Math - Math games and resources for all ages
SciShow Kids - Videos explaining scientific concepts for young, curious minds
Frontiers for Young Minds - Science articles written by scientists and reviewed by kids
The Kid Should See This - STEAM, history, and culture-focused videos for kids of all ages
Imagineering in a Box - Lessons on theme park design and engineering via Walt Disney Imagineering, Pixar and Khan Academy
BBC Bitesize - Lessons covering math, English, science and more for ages 3-16+
BrainPop - Learning tools covering a variety of subjects
BreakoutEDU - Immersive learning games for grades K-12
Wonderopolis - Educational articles for grades K-12
XtraMath - Math programs for students, parents and teachers
How Stuff Works - Educational videos exploring the world around us
Code.org - Computer science lessons for grades K-12
Typing.com - Keyboarding, digital literacy, and coding lessons for all ages
IXL - Lessons in math, language arts, science, social studies and Spanish for grades PreK-12
Greatminds.org - Math, ELA and science for grades K-12
KCET At-Home Learning - Educational resources from PBS SoCal | KCET, in partnership with LAUSD and in collaboration with California PBS stations for grades PreK-12
California Academy of Sciences - Apps, immersive interactives, and engaging videos covering a variety of science topics
Bill Nye the Science Guy - Educational videos covering life, physical and planetary sciences
NASA STEM @ Home for Students - STEM articles and activities for grades K-12+
Gizmos - Simulations exploring concepts in math and science for grades 3-12
PhET Interactive Simulations - Interactive simulations for science and math
Khan Academy - Lessons on grammar, science, history and math for grades K-12
Professor Egghead Science Academy - Interactive lessons on science and engineering
Quill.org - Writing and grammar activities for grades K-12
Quizlet - Flash cards, quizzes and games for languages, arts and humanities, social science, computer skills, science and math
Duolingo - Language education for 35 languages
Additional Resources (may require purchase or subscription)
Pre-school Inspirations - Lesson plans for toddlers
Other Goose - Lessons for ages 2-7
ABCmouse - Reading, math, science and art curriculum for ages 2-8
Reading IQ - Books for kids of all reading levels, ages 2-12
Raz-Kids - Literacy and reading comprehension at various levels in English and Spanish for grades K-5
NYT Writing Prompts
Epic! - Books, learning videos and quizzes for ages 12 and under
Amplify - ELA, math and science curriculum for grades K-8
Adventure Academy - Reading, math and science games and videos for ages 8-13
Vooks - Read-aloud animated books and complimentary lesson plans
Book Creator - Creative book builder for students and teachers
Conjuguemos - Language education for Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Korean and Latin
Mango - Language education for 70 languages
PandaTree - Spanish and Mandarin Chinese language education for ages 2-17
Cal Academy of Sciences
Cal Academy of Sciences
Go Noodle Active Screen Time
PBS Kids
- Ed1sto: login via school library websites for access to a variety of subscribed resources.
Best Ideas for Kids
BookCreator App
Buncee
Discovery Ed
EdPuzzle
Education Perfect
Elementari
Family Days Tried and Tested
GoGuardian
Google Classroom
Hapara
Imagination Tree
Kahoot
Kami
Khan Academy Kids
Learning and Exploring Through Play
Mangahigh
Messy Little Monster
Microsoft Education
MobyMax
Mo Willems (Drawing activities)
Nearpod
Oxford Owl for Home
Parlay
Pear Deck
Preschool Inspirations
Pronto
Red Ted Art
Seterra Geography
Slido Education
Story Time from Space
Teach Preschool
TED-Ed
The Kids Should See This
Twinkl
Tynker
Wakelet
WeVideo
Zoom
Educational Videos and Documentaries
Disney+
Disney Nature
National Geographic
Hulu
- Jane: Follows the groundbreaking work that anthropologist Jane Goodall did with chimpanzees in Tanzania.
- RBG: A documentary highlighting the impact Ruth Bader Ginsburg had for women in the legal industry.
- NASA360: Science and technology series exploring the impact NASA has outside of space.
