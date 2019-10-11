Education

Spreading awareness on the decline of giraffes through a new documentary 'The Woman Who Loves Giraffes'

By Kris Reyes
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The giraffe population is in decline and that's the reason San Francisco zoo curator, Amy Phelps spoke with ABC 7 Reporter Kris Reyes to highlight the importance of raising awareness of threatened giraffes through a new documentary titled 'The Woman Who Loves Giraffes.'

The documentary features one of the world's first and foremost giraffe scientist or "giraffologist", Dr. Ann Dagg.

At 23-years-old, the Canadian scientist traveled to Africa in 1953 to research and document the animal. Her work fell under the radar until Phelps brought her work to light in desperate hopes to raise the profile of giraffes.

The giraffe subspecies population at the San Francisco zoo has declined by 85 percent in the last 10 years. While The giraffe population as a whole dropped 30 percent in the past 30 years.

Phelps mentioned that giraffes aren't usually the first threatened species that come to mind.

"The animals we hear about all the time that have conservation issues like elephants, there's actually six times as many elephants in the wild as giraffes."

At the San Francisco Zoo, visitors are able to get up close and personal with the giraffes by feeding them. The act is intended to allow people to form a connection, which Amy Phelps hopes will lead to awareness, action and funding.

The Woman Who Loves Giraffes is screening in Berkeley tonight. For tickets: go here
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsan franciscosan francisco zoozoozoo adventuresdocumentaryanimalanimalsendangered speciesanimal rights
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E says power restored to 99 percent of Bay Area
I-TEAM: PG&E facing intense criticism for holding wine-tasting this week while planning blackouts
Officials say NorCal man dependent on oxygen did not die because of PG&E outages
PG&E Power Outage: CEO apologizes, responds to criticism
1 dead as Southern California brush fire damages homes, prompts evacuations
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
Proposed changes to San Jose city elections
Show More
Weddings must go on following power outages
'Plan better, do better': Woman with spina bifida has message for PG&E
Saddleridge Fire may have started near electrical tower in Sylmar
Homeowner, renters' insurance won't cover power outage losses
California to require abortion medication at public colleges
More TOP STORIES News