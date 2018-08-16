ANTI-BULLYING

New Jersey high school principal installs laundry room to fight student bullying

EMBED </>More Videos

Toni Yates has more on the new laundry room at a Newark high school.

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey --
A high school principal in New Jersey is going above and beyond to make sure his students don't skip school out of fear of being bullied.

West Side High School Principal Akbar Cook said some students were being bullied because of their dirty clothes -- which resulted in chronic absenteeism where they would miss three to five days a month.

ALLIES IN ACTION: Get help with bullying and teen mental health

One time a student didn't want her bags checked to enter the school because she was embarrassed to be carrying dirty clothes while she was homeless.

Cook said he kicked the football team out of their locker room to install washers and dryers for students to do their laundry.

The principal has only had his job for just two weeks, but he is already vowing to always fight for his students.

"Because the kids feel that and they'll fight on that SAT or that test the same way you fight for them," Cook said. "That's who I am."

When news of Cook's addition to the school hit social media, the community started to donate laundry detergent and dryer sheets so students can do their laundry completely free of cost.

The laundry room will be open for students Monday, Wednesday and Friday beginning Aug. 27.

"When school starts on September the 4th, my kids will be able to use it daily after school," Cook said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationlaundromathigh schoolanti-bullyingprincipalu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Get help with bullying and teen mental health
ANTI-BULLYING
Parents say daughter died by suicide because of bullying
Fifth-grader gives emotional plea about bullying
Allies in action: Local help with complicated issues
What is the Day of Silence?
More anti-bullying
EDUCATION
Court: 5-year-old can use cannabis-based medicine at North Bay school
Students in largest Silicon Valley school district go back to class
Teachers donate sick days to help cancer patient
Colorado school district switches to 4-day week
More Education
Top Stories
Man accused in deadly I-80 accident in Fairfield posts bail
DA will no longer accept plea deals in Ghost Ship fire case, AP reports
Colorado police: Man confessed to killing pregnant wife, 2 daughters
Aretha Franklin through the years
Breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Mollie Tibbetts' family, boyfriend meet with Mike Pence
The latest on missing college student Mollie Tibbetts
Aretha Franklin grieved by the music industry, world
Show More
HEALTH WARNING: Many baby foods contain harmful metals
Massive wildfires in Northern California continue to grow
2 thyroid medications recalled over ingredient concerns
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Police searching for driver who intentionally ran over tortoise
More News